Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $960,081.11

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $960,081.11 and $5,526.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,162.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.02572422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02451075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00464644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00742847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00645569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,036,304 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

