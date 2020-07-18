Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $86.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.29. 212,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

