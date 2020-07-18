Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $6.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 million and the highest is $10.35 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $20.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.79 million, with estimates ranging from $13.17 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.04. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

