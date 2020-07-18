Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.04. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $20,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

