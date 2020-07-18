ELA Coin Price Down 4.6% This Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.