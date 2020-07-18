Electra Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $2,903.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,557,648,190 coins and its circulating supply is 28,690,491,637 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

