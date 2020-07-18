Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $255,390.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.99 million and approximately $255,390.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,171,193,033 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

