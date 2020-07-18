Elrond Market Cap Reaches $195.48 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $195.48 million and $25.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01887128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00186427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,323,533,427 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

