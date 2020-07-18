Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.10 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 664,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,065. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

