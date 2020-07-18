Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERRPF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.