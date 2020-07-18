Eterbase Coin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, CoinTiger, Escodex and Mercatox. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $41,794.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,066,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, Escodex, Coinlim, DDEX, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

