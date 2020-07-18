E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.61.
NASDAQ ETFC opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
