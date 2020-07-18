E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.61.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.