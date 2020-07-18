EventChain (EVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,233.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $196,586.95 and $3,233.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.04961055 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031928 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.