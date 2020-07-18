Everex (EVX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $452,681.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $452,681.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

EVX is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

