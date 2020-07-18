Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $2.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,928,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,367,709,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

