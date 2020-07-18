EveryCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $417,335.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $417,335.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01883727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00186891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

