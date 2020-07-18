EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,115.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $625,068.92 and approximately $7,115.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.