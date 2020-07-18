EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti cut their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
EZPW stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
