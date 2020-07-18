EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti cut their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EZPW stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

