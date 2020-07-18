F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

