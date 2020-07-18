Fantasy Sports Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $11,616.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

