FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $25,259.63

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $25,259.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.01887393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.