Feathercoin (FTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,304.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $4,304.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 284,879,160 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.