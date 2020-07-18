Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.78 ($13.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.20).

