First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. First American Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. 32,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,988. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.