FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.65 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $275.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

