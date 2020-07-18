FLETA Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,020,800 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

