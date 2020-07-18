FLO Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, FLO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $14,005.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

