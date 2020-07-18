FOAM (FOAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,953.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $6,953.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,920,646 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.