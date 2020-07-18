Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.03 Million

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $301.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $301.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 458,104 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 39.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

