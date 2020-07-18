Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,680.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 224,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

