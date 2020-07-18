Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $39.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the highest is $39.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $165.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.23 million to $168.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.59 million, with estimates ranging from $175.41 million to $185.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 224,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,680.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

