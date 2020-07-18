Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.54. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

FELE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.