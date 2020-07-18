Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $236,061.72 and approximately $68,822.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,370,176 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

