FTX Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.19 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market cap of $275.82 million and $3.19 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

