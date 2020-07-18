FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,137.98 and approximately $5,683.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00326418 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050184 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

