FuzzBalls Market Cap Hits $12,380.10 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $12,380.10 and $25.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00464938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

