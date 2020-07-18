Gems (GEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $490.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $108,562.72 and $490.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01883727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00186891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,192,760,782 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

