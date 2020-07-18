Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $4.72 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,051,358 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DigiFinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Allcoin, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

