GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

GNMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

GNMK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 1,123,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,612. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 3.04.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $372,024 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

