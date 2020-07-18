Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.93 ($86.43).

GXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GXI stock traded up €0.90 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €95.75 ($107.58). 165,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 52 week high of €92.90 ($104.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -214.69.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit