Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

