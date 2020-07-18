Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,106. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

