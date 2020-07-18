GMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,189.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, GMB has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a market cap of $377,278.24 and approximately $4,189.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.04961055 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031928 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.