Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.55.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

