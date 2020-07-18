Golem (GNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.35 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Gate.io, BitBay and Livecoin. Golem has a market cap of $56.27 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.01887584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00187818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinExchange, Huobi, Mercatox, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Cryptopia, ABCC, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Koinex, WazirX, Upbit, Bithumb, GOPAX, BitBay, DragonEX, Gate.io, Coinbe, Ethfinex, YoBit, BitMart, Iquant, OOOBTC, OKEx, Zebpay, Binance, Livecoin, Braziliex, Poloniex, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

