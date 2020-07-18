Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 726.3% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 82,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 78.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 127.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,533. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: Capital Gains

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit