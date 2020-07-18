Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 726.3% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 82,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 78.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 127.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,533. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

