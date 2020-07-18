GXChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.18 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002298 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.