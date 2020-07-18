HackenAI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

