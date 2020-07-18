Handshake Price Hits $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $671,519.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,151.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.02571313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.02451165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00463397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00742744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00643047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014627 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 286,175,011 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

