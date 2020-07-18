Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

